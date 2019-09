Chinelo Obogo and Lawrence Eyoghasu

The Air Peace flight MEN2759 conveying 189 Nigerians from South Africa has just arrived at the International Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The flight came in at 9:35 pm local time.

Chairman of Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who confirmed the arrival of the aircraft, said a total of 189 returnees were evacuated, adding that the fight experienced a 15-hour delay.