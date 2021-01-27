Air Peace has announced the launch of new domestic routes and the resumption of suspended ones.

The new routes to be launched in February 2021 are: Enugu-Kano-Enugu, Enugu-Asaba-Enugu, PHC-Kano-PHC, PHC-Kaduna-PHC, Ilorin-Lagos-Ilorin, Ilorin-Abuja-Ilorin and Ibadan-Abuja-Ibadan. The suspended routes to be resumed are Kano-Owerri-Kano, Kano-Asaba-Kano, Lagos-Yola-Lagos and Abuja-Yola-Abuja.

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, who disclosed this in a news release, stated that the airline would be receiving all its aircraft on overseas maintenance in February, hence the decision to launch the new routes as well as reactivating the suspended ones.

She added that the planned launch of the new routes is an exemplification of the airline’s strong commitment to meeting the air transportation needs of Nigerians, driving economic development and fostering unity among various parts of the country. “Most of our aircraft are on maintenance in different parts of the world but they are all returning in February, 2021. For us, it is great news as this means the launch of new routes and the resumption of routes suspended consequent upon the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.

Olajide said that the new connections are also testament to Air Peace’s ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative and unbridled determination to provide an affordable access to safe and seamless connectivity across Nigeria and beyond.