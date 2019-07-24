Louis Ibah

An Air Peace Airline Boeing 737 – 300 aircraft ran into poor weather conditions on approach to the Lagos airport compelling the pilot to force-land at the international airport runway, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajie said on Tuesday.

The aircraft which had 133 passengers and six crew members on board was on approach to the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos from Port Harcourt when the incident occurred. It had as it’s Captain-in-Command, a female pilot, Ms. Semisola Ajibola.

“Caption Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway which is longer and wider than the runway on the domestic terminal of the Lagos airport,” said the Air Peace COO. After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partially collapsed.The crew notified the Lagos airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the aircraft passenger door,” Olajde added.

Commissioner/CEO of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akin Olateru told journalists that the agency has commenced it’s investigations into the incident.

“Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigations,” said Olateru.

“The AIB was informed of a minor injury, but no fatality. From the information provided, the aircraft nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tyre sheared off.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your help. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation,” Olateru added.