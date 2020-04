Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline, today made another history as its Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, after a 14-hour direct flight.

According to a satellite image, the plane landed at 14:18 pm local time.

The Air Peace is in China to airlift the Federal Government’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

This is the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct non-stop 14 hours flight to China.