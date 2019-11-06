Chinelo Obogo

A major disaster was averted on Tuesday after following an incident that involveda Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace, with registration marks, 5N-BUJ which developed engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it is investigating a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft. The General Manager, Public Affairs of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Tunji Oketunbi, said the aircraft which departed Murtala Muhammad Airport at 07:35am local time enroute Owerri Airport from Lagos with 90 passengers and six crew members on board did an air return to the Lagos airport and landed safely.

From the information provided by the Air Traffc Control (ATC), the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47 local time and subsequently made an air return to Lagos. The aircraft landed safely at 08:06 local time. All the occupants disembarked with no injury.

“The AIB team of safety investigators has commenced investigation. As the sole Agency mandated to undertake the investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents, the Bureau wants the public to know that it would be open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation. The Bureau appeals to the press and the general public to respect the privacy of the people involved and not to pre-empt the cause of the serious incident,” Oketunbi said.

The Corporate Communications Executive for the airline, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the incident but said no life was lost and no one sustained injuries.

He said: “Yesterday at about 07:47 local time, our Lagos to Owerri flight, which was already airborne was aborted when the pilot in command noticed a change in the parameter of one of engines.