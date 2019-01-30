Louis Ibah, Abuja

Lagos bound Air Peace Airlines flight was has been forced to make an emergency landing few minutes after takeoff following an alarm raised by a passenger over alleged presence of a bomb on the aircraft, but there was no live lost.

Our correspondent learnt that the crew of Air Peace Flight P4 7121 departing the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos had received information of a passenger on board complaining that there was a bomb in the aircraft. The pilots of the aircraft in line with standard-safety precautionary measures had to abort the early-morning flight heading for Lagos by returning to the Abuja airport at about 11.44am to allow regulatory and security experts verify the bomb claims.

Spokesman for Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah, confirmed the incident, saying the operating crew acted professionally and took the decision to