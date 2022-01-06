By Monica Iheakam

Former Super Falcons star, Patience Avre has raised the alarm that the N10m cash reward bestowed unto the 1999 squad last year by the Air Peace chairman, Allen Onyema, has allegedly been pocketed by some of her teammates.

Twenty-two years after the team reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup staged in the United States of America, all the players and officials who made the feat possible were honored at the 3rd NFF-Aiteo Football Awards last year.

Avre, who is based in the US, was unavoidably absent at the award ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, alleging that some of her teammates shared the N10m gift without capturing other players who couldn’t attend the event.

In a two minutes voice note made available to Daily Sun Sports, Avre lamented that her labour for Nigeria is on the brink of being in vain as her teammates have cornered the reward of her toiling for the country.

“Hello my name is Patience Avre Odeli, I just received a message yesterday that really disturbed me and I don’t know how to explain it. After playing for Nigeria for almost 25 years, the NFF decided to recognize us and money, given the Super Falcons.

“I couldn’t go because I just had a baby and my mum was sick. I already had plans to come down to Nigeria for the award but at the last minute, I changed my mind and sent a representative to the event who brought my award to me.

“I am now finding out months after the awards, that we were given N10m and some of my teammates connived and shared the money amongst them.