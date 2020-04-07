Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE), which made 14-hour historical non-stop flight to Beijing, China, is now being loaded medical supplies for return trip to Nigeria.

The aircraft, which landed in China at 14:18pm local time, will leave for Nigeria with the medical supplies for another 14 hours non-stop flight.

Air Peace is in China to airlift the Federal Government’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

The airline’s flight to China is historic, being the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct non-stop 14 hours flight to China.