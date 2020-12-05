Management of Air Peace on Saturday in Lagos announced the arrival of one of its aircraft, a Boeing 737, which has been undergoing C-Check maintenance in Europe.

Spokesperson for the airline Mr Stanley Olisa, who announced this in a statement, said the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BUO, arrived in Lagos on Friday night.

“This is the third aircraft to arrive from Europe after undergoing comprehensive maintenance checks.

“A good number of our aircraft were flown to different countries for varying levels of maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have started coming back.

“Just early last month, we received one of our 50-seat capacity Embraer 145 Jets, with registration number 5N-BVD, from maintenance.

Olisa said that with Christmas drawing nearer, the airline would ensure that its teeming customers got the kind of service they deserved as more aircraft on maintenance would be available.

He said the airline would further increase its frequencies to selected routes and resume flights to other destinations where it stopped flying to.

He apologised to passengers for the flight disruptions they had experienced and assured them that “the situation is fast improving” as more aircraft return from maintenance.

He also urged the flying public to keep choosing Air Peace, an airline, which he said, remained committed to providing safe, best-in-class, and affordable air travel. (NAN)