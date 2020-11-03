The Management of Air Peace has announced the arrival of another aircraft ERJ-145 after undergoing C-Check abroad.

Mr Stanley Olisa, spokesman for Air Peace, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Olisa explained that the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BVD, arrived Lagos on Monday night.

“Most of our aircraft were out on C-Check during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have started arriving one after the other.

“It will be recalled that just a couple of weeks ago, we received a new aircraft bringing our current Embraer 145 fleet to 8,” he said.

Olisa said that the airline was expecting two more aircraft from C-Check in a few days time. (NAN)