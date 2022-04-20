By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has become the first airline to operate a flight from the newly commissioned Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as it operated its 7:00hrs Lagos-Accra flight from the new MMIA terminal yesterday, Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

A statement by the airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, notified the public that, from April 19, 2022, its international and regional flight departures would be at the Terminal 2 of the Lagos Airport.

“We are delighted to be the first airline to operate a flight at the newly commissioned MMIA Terminal 2 and, going forward, all our regional and international departures will be from this new terminal. We commend the Federal Government for the feat, and Air Peace will continue to blaze the trail.”

Olisa added that passengers flying to Accra, Banjul, Freetown, Douala, Dakar, Johannesburg and Dubai are henceforth expected to proceed to the new terminal for ticketing, check-in and boarding.

“Our ground personnel are ready to assist the passengers to ensure they seamlessly adjust to this new development”, he said.