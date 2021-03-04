Air Peace has announced that it would resume daily flight operations into Accra from its Lagos hub on March 15, 2021. The airline has also expressed readiness to kick off scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said the Lagos-Accra flight will depart daily at 07:00hrs, while Accra-Lagos flight will depart at 07:40hrs. He said the resumption of Accra flights is in response to demand as the public had anticipated it. He also added that the airline is finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon, adding that Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians remains a priority to management.

“You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights due to the pandemic lockdown last year. But we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon. The flying public have been expectant of this,” he said. Air Peace is an indigenous airline servicing 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, and has a fleet of 26 aircraft comprising the ultra-modern Embraer 195-E2 jet, Boeing 777, Embraer 145, Boeing 737 and Dornier 328 jet.