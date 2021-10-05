Air Peace has announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg on October 17, 2021. The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, stated that the Lagos-Johannesburg service will operate twice a week- Thursdays and Sundays with the luxury wide-body Boeing 777.

He said customers can now book Johannesburg flights on the airline’s website or its mobile app and reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing best-in-class flight services, observing the highest standards of safety.

“We are happy to announce to our teeming customers the resumption of our Johannesburg service. Flights will be operated in strict compliance with established COVID-19 protocols and we implore the flying public to follow all the stipulated guidelines for international flights,” he said

The airline suspended its Joburg operations following the international flight restrictions imposed by the South African Government some months back. Air Peace commenced Johannesburg operations in December 2020, and currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations, while it boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 jets.