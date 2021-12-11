By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Air Peace has said that it will roll out multiple flight schedules for the festive period on December 11.

The airline said this is in keeping with the promise made to customers that there would be adequate flights for them this festive season.

The airline said the public can start booking on its website or mobile app from 12:00 hrs on Saturday, December 11.

“We are aware of the increase in travel demand during Yuletide, and have deployed more aircraft as well as increased flight frequencies to meet this demand,” the airline said.

