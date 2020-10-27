Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said that it would soon be commencing regular commercial flight operations from its Lagos hub into the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, in keeping with its vision to provide seamless connectivity across cities.

The airline says it has made progress in meeting the stipulated requirements of the aviation authorities in both South Africa and Nigeria to enable it launch flight operations into the country before the year runs out.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, the airline said that South Africa is one of the destinations which the Federal Government had designated Air Peace to operate into, adding that Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos would be operated thrice a week.

Olisa stated that South Africa has always been on the radar of Air Peace as the airline is constantly reviewing its route network and looking at strategic ways of expanding it to provide immense value to Nigerians and other Africans. He added that this focused route planning and expansion is driven by the airline’s ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative, an ambition to interconnect various cities through the provision of safe, comfortable, and cost-effective flights.

Reiterating the commitment of the airline to continuously add more connections to its route network, Olisa said that apart from South Africa, Air Peace has also been designated to operate commercial flights into Mumbai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, with other destinations still in the works.

“We shall continue to strategically increase existing connections to give our customers more network options while also creating more employment opportunities for Nigerians”, he said.

Air Peace, in a historic feat, had kicked off international flight operations with United Arab Emirates in July 2019 and has consistently shown vibrancy and reliability by operating several evacuation flights to and from China, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, India and Turkey during the COVID-19 lockdown as well as the free airlift of 503 Nigerians from South Africa amidst the xenophobic onslaught last year.