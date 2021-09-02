Frontline indigenous airline company, Air Peace has forked out a whopping sum of N300 million as official airline sponsors of the Super Eagles and other national teams.

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday sealed a partnership agreement with Air Peace which President of NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick described as “an ordained union of two super brands.”

The contract, according to a statement made available, is for one-year, renewable for four years and worth N200 million with separate Value-In-Kind in the worth of N100 million.

Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema dwelt on the strength inherent in Nigeria’s diversity, and the opportunities and possibilities flowing in a country of 200 million people with 378 different nationalities, and football as the strongest unifying force.

“Air Peace epitomizes unity, patriotism, humanity and selflessness. We at the NFF have followed not only the meteoric rise of the company but its patriotic fervour and sense of nationalism. It is an organisation that believes firmly in the Nigeria project, just as we do.

“This contract covers all the national teams, from the Super Eagles to the junior teams. Let me say it here that the Super Eagles will be flying to Cape Verde on Monday for their FIFA World Cup qualifier in the latest brand of aircraft just acquired by Air Peace. The NFF is happy to partner with this highly responsible organisation that has Nigeria at the heart of everything it does.” He also assured that NFF would keep to the letter and spirit of the contract.

Onyema, who spoke at length on the power of football and the glory locked in Nigeria’s humongous human and material resources, said his company was delighted to have the opportunity to work with the NFF and the national teams. “We decided to partner with the NFF not just because we are enamoured by the hard work and resilience of Amaju Melvin Pinnick in improving the lot of Nigeria’s football on the pitch and in the boardroom, but also because we passionately seek a platform to give Nigerians hope.

“Football is a huge unifying force everywhere and the same is true of our country.”

