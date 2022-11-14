By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Air Peace has suspended its flights to the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) citing non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers.

Air Peace in a statement signed by its management said, “We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.

“We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses. Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can call to attend to their concerns.”

The UAE visa ban was conveyed in a notice issued to the country’s trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agents.

It read, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. The rejections will be sent in batches.

“The rejections are general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. There will be no refund for rejected applications.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”

Barely a week after the visa ban on Nigerians, UAE flag carrier Emirates announced its suspension of flights to Nigeria taking effect from October 29, 2022.