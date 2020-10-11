Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has taken delivery of a new ERJ-145 aircraft as part of plans to boost its domestic and regional operations.

The 50-seater aircraft with registration number 5N-BXF arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 20:00hrs on Saturday, October 10, 2020 making it a total of 26 aircraft in its fleet.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this said, “We are very glad to announce the arrival of our eighth Embraer 145 Jet, another addition to the fleet of our subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper”.

Olisa reiterated the airline’s commitment to ease the burden of travel in Nigeria and beyond.

Olisa also confirmed that the airline is set to receive its brand new Embraer 195-E2, ”We’re also gearing up to receive two brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 Jets this October, the first set of the 13 we had ordered, with purchase rights for 17 more”, he added.