Air Peace has announced the commencement of Ilorin flights from Lagos and Abuja and has also increased its Accra flight frequency.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, stated that the airline is set to kick off daily Abuja-Ilorin-Abuja and Lagos-Ilorin-Lagos flights on June 17, 2021.

He added that the new route further exemplifies the airline’s unwavering determination to interconnect various cities across Nigeria while filling the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel connectivity. “The flying public can start booking on our website and mobile app”, he said.

According to Olisa, Air Peace continually reviews its current route network, assesses the air travel needs of Nigerians and consequently develops strategic action plans to meet those needs by launching new routes and connections for Nigerians at affordable fares, with its signature hospitality. In the same vein, the airline has also increased its Accra flights to two daily.

Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations including Johannesburg. It has a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including two new Embraer 195-E2 jets delivered earlier this year, with 11 more lined up for delivery.