Air Peace Airlines said it will commence Kano-Owerri-Kano direct flight from November 26, 2019. The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this in a statement said the flight days would be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

He said the airline has provided direct connectivity between the two destinations and passengers won’t have to travel from Kano to Lagos or Abuja to connect a flight to Owerri.

“It is our promise to connect every part of this country. This is our gift to the unity of our nation. Be assured we are coming with more destinations. It is part of our vision to create more connections and network options for our esteemed customers across Nigeria, and we cannot fail in this regard,” he said.

“We are committed to giving our customers the best-in-class flight experience and we will continue to improve on the delivery of safe and comfortable flights. We urge the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, a truly Nigerian airline that has significantly impacted the growth of the country’s economy in a number of ways,” he said.