Almost a year after the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur, disclosed that Air Peace would begin direct flights to India from Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace Limited, Mr Allen Onyema, has said the airline has been designated to commence direct flights from Nigeria to India.

Onyema made the disclosure during the maiden edition of the ‘India-Nigeria Business Forum’ held yesterday in Abuja.

The forum which was at the instance of the Indian High Commission in Nigeria, was a follow-up to the first ever India-Nigeria Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting held in New Delhi from December 19-20, 2019.

The Abuja forum held in order to highlight business opportunities emanating from the JTC talks, especially in the areas of power and renewable energy, agriculture and agro-food processing, telecommunications, mining, health, education, technology and capacity building cooperation relevant to Nigeria’s developmental needs.

Onyema disclosed that the designation of Air Peace was as a result of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) concluded between Nigeria and India.

“If it was not concluded, Air Peace wouldn’t have been designated in the first place. So, Air Peace has been designated to fly the flag of Nigeria as its flag carrier to Mumbai and we are set to go,” Onyema said.