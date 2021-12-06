By Chinelo Obogo

Following the recent approval of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to start operations, Air Peace has announced that it would begin scheduled flights into the airport on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The airline’s spokesman, Stanley Olisa, in a statement, said passengers can now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the airport at Umeri in Anambra State, adding that the airline would kick off with four flights per week.

He said passengers can start booking on Air Peace’s website or its mobile app ,adding that, in the coming months, the airline plans to connect the state to other cities besides Lagos and Abuja. He said the route expansion policy of the airline is a reflection of its no-city-left-behind initiative which has seen the airline expand its footprints both in Nigeria and beyond, while easing the transportation burden of Nigerians.

“This is great news for the people of Anambra State as we are launching four flights weekly into the new airport on Tuesday. For a start, we shall be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. And as operations gather momentum, we shall increase frequencies to daily flights.

“By the end of January 2022, we will have commenced the following connections: Anambra-Kano-Anambra, Anambra-Ibadan-Anambra and Anambra-Port Harcourt-Anambra.”

