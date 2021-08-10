By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Air Peace is set to commence scheduled commercial flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt to Douala, the capital of Cameroon, on August 19 and the Abuja-Ibadan route on August 17.

The airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, said that the Douala route will operate three days weekly while the Ibadan service will be operated daily.

Olisa said customers can now book for the new routes on the airline’s website and reiterated Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing strategic connectivity in line with its ‘no-city-left-behind’ drive.

‘These new routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s as well as other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad, we shall reinstate more routes and open up more connections,’ he said.

Air Peace recently resumed most of its regional routes which were suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that ensued last year. The airline has restored its Freetown, Banjul, Dakar, and Accra services. It currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, while it boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, the latest being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.

