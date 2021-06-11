By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace, has introduced a set of new connections to offer the flying public more network options and satisfy their air travel needs as it announced the commencement of Port Harcourt-Kano-Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt-Benin-Port Harcourt and resumption of Kano-Asaba-Kano.

Airline’s spokesperson Stanley Olisa, said that Kano-PHC-Kano, which starts June 15, would operate twice weekly, while Asaba-Kano-Asaba, which kicks off June 14, would run three days weekly. Benin-PHC-Benin, starting June 18, will operate on Fridays and Sundays.

“Tickets for these new connections are already selling and the flying public can start booking on our website or the mobile app”, he said. He added that the new connections further demonstrates Air Peace’s commitment to providing strategic connectivity which addresses the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel.

The airline is set to launch scheduled daily flights to Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja on June 17, 2021, and plans to kick off Gombe and Ibadan routes soon.

Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations including Johannesburg, and boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including two brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets delivered earlier this year, as it awaits 11 more for delivery.