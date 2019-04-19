Nigerian carrier, Air Peace Airline on Thursday, pulled a big surprise on the travelling public as it announced its plan to deploy its recently acquired wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft for its domestic operations on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The wide-bodied B777 aircraft has a capacity to carry over 374 passengers and is considered as one of the biggest, safest and trustworthy airplane manufactured by Boeing. A statement issued by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the carrier decided to deploy its Boeing 777 aircraft at Easter to “give Nigerians and the travelling public a taste of the luxury to expect on our international routes starting soon. The deployment of our beautiful big birds, the Boeing 777 on our domestic routes this Easter begins with our Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt services on Good Friday and Monday.

“Although our decision to deploy our wide-body aircraft on the domestic routes has huge financial implications for us, we are pleased to honour our pledge never to spare anything in giving our esteemed customers an exceptional feel of air travel experience.