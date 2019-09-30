Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The South African Government has granted a request for Air Peace Limited to operate daily flights to South Africa.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

Nwonye said the request was granted, after ascertaining the level of implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and South Africa at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of the 9th Session of the Nigeria/South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday 27th September, 2019.

Nwonye added that the South African Government granted the request for Air Peace to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg.

Nwonye said the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has confirmed that the airline will commence operations in a bid to promote air travel between Nigeria and South Africa.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the South African Government has granted request for the Nigerian Designated Airline, Air Peace to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg, South Africa,” Nwonye stated.

“The confirmation was granted in the process of ascertaining the level of implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and South Africa at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of the 9th Session of the Nigeria/South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on Friday 27th September, 2019.”