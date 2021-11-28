By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said it will resume flights to Dubai via Sharjah on December 1, 2021 after the Federal Government announced that the ban on flights coming into Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates has been lifted.

The airline said in a statement; “Air Peace is delighted to inform the flying public that it will be resuming its Dubai service via Sharjah on December 1, 2021.

This is consequent upon Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE.

“Customers are urged to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols governing international air travel and cooperate with airport staff in this regard.”

The federal government lifted the ban on the operations of Emirates Airlines in and out of the country allowing flights from the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria to commence immediately.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced on Friday night in Abuja also stated that the ban was lifted after Emirates had removed its stringent conditions slammed on Nigerian travellers.

The United Arab Emirates, in its latest Coronavirus protocol, removed the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) for COVID-19 as prerequisite for travelling to the Middle East country for Nigerians and some other countries.

The FG also responded by lifting the ban it previously placed on UAE’s Emirates Airline’s flights into Nigeria.

A statement dated November 26, 2021, issued by the Aviation Business Management Team-Dubai Airports, indicated that RDT would no longer be required for all flights effective from Saturday November 27, 2021 at 00.0 hours, for passengers travelling to Dubai from the following countries: the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Uganda, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Zambia.

According to the statement inbound passengers, who are eligible to travel to Dubai should comply with the following conditions: “The passenger(s) shall present a valid negative COVID-19 test certificate that is issued within the valid time frame, namely, (72) hours from the time of collecting the sample and from the approved health service that uses QR code system.

“Passenger(s) shall undergo a PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) upon arrival at Dubai Airports.

“No approval is required from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or from General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for the passengers from the aforesaid countries, to enter Dubai. No rapid PCR test report is required.

“The airlines shall ensure and/or verify the compliance of the above requirement(s) prior to passenger(s) boarding the aircraft and shall not accept any passenger(s) who does not fulfill the aforesaid condition(s) and/or requirements,” the statement said.

It also directed that if the airline carries any passenger(s) who fails to meet the aforesaid requirements, the airline would be held responsible to return such passenger to the point of embarkation and also any other matters that may arise.

It stated that air carriers that fail and or neglect to comply with the measures set out in this decision would be subjected to the fines and measures stipulated in Clause 37 of Schedule No (7) the Executive Council Resolution No. (4) of the 2017 Approving Fees and Fines of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), considering that adherence to the provision of DCAA circular No. (1) of 2021, is strictly required for airlines to continue practicing air transport activity arriving to or transiting through Dubai.

The statement also said that the conditions are imposed in addition to the guidelines, protocols and conditions issued from time to time.

With the new protocol, UAE has dropped the RDT test, which caused a disagreement between Nigeria and the Arab country thus forcing Emirates to stop operating to Nigeria when the federal government insisted that it must not conduct RDT on Nigerian passengers four hours before their flight as well as insisting that the 72 hours PCR test must be accepted by the airline.

Sirika while briefing journalists said the ban on Emirates was lifted following communications received from UAE removing travel conditions the Nigerian government had opposed.