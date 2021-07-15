By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said it would resume flights to Banjul in Gambia and Dakar in Senegal on July 23, 2021, and would be deploying one of its new Embraer 195-E5’s to provide more options for regional connectivity.

The airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, said that Banjul and Dakar flight services would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We are glad to let the flying public know that we are reinstating our Lagos-Banjul, -Dakar flight operations to offer more regional connectivity while our daily Gombe flights from Lagos and Abuja will be launched on August 9, 2021.

“Dakar and Banjul routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and we shall resume more routes and increase frequencies to other destinations as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s as well as other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad,” he said.

Olisa said that customers can now book for the resumed routes on the airline’s website, assuring that passengers will always get strategic and affordable connections, while observing the highest standards of safety.

Air Peace suspended its regional routes because of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that ensued last year. However, the airline is now resuming these routes, the first being Accra which was restored in March, 2021.

The airline currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg. It has a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, the latest being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.

