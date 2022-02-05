By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said it would resume direct scheduled flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2022. This is as the airline is also set to expand its West Coast presence by launching flight operations into Niamey in Niger Republic on February 25, 2022, Kinshasha in Congo and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea by the first quarter of 2022.

In a statement on Friday, February 4, the airline stated that Lagos-Dubai-Lagos flights will operate three days weekly from any of its domestic routes through its Lagos hub.

The airline stated that before the first quarter ends, it will commence scheduled flights to Kinshasha, the capital of Congo and Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

“We are happy to inform the flying public that in tandem with our commitment to providing more flight connectivity and meeting the air travel needs of Nigerians, we are restarting our UAE operations, but with Dubai as the destination, and not Sharjah. We abundantly appreciate the vital role played by the Nigerian Government in making this possible. We shall also commence scheduled flights to Kinshasha in DR Congo and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, to enlarge our footprints in West Africa and offer the flying public more network options. Niamey flights will operate from Abuja and Kano on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with hopper jets,” the airline said