By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Air Peace is set to resume Makurdi flight operations from Lagos and Abuja on December 17. The airline has also deployed its brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft for the Calabar route and the luxury wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft for Enugu flights.

The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said in a statement that the Makurdi route would be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in line with the airline’s promise to seamlessly interconnect every part of the country through the provision of best-in-class flight services.

Olisa disclosed that passengers on the Calabar route can now experience more comfort with the brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft which has been deployed on the route, offering more seat availability. Similarly, he added that to meet the growing travel demand this Yuletide season, the airline, on December 17, 2021, will be deploying its Boeing 777 on the Enugu route.

He restated the commitment of the airline to giving its passengers a world-class flight experience, saying, “we will continue to modernise our fleet and strategically expand our route network to ease the burden of air travel for Nigerians.”

Air Peace currently services 20 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations and operates an increasing modern fleet of 33 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and 2 Airbus 320s.

