By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has announced the resumption of its Uyo service from December 1, 2022, with a 50,000 naira fare.

Spokesperson for Air Peace, Stanley Olisa who made this known in a statement today disclosed that the Lagos-Uyo and Abuja-Uyo services will operate daily and has added six Airbus planes to its fleet to boost its operations for the coming months.

“We are happy to inform the flying public of the resumption of flight operations into Uyo on December 1, 2022, with a re-launch fare of 50,000 naira. Our esteemed customers can now book their Uyo flights on all our booking platforms as the schedules are live,” he said.

On the additional aircraft Olisa stated that the airline recently received 6 Airbus’ to support its domestic and regional operations and continue to interconnect cities across Nigeria and beyond while also contributing to the development of the Nigerian economy.

He added that Air Peace is committed to reducing the burden of air travel through the provision of easy connectivity, strategic route expansion and investment in the perfect aircraft.

The airline launched Uyo service in December 2016 but suspended it in 2020. Recently, it also announced the resumption of three weekly flights into Monrovia on December 2, 2022, and has reinstated its Yola service.