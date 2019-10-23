The Chairman/CEO, Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, says the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets has been achieved.

Onyema stated this in Lagos as the airline marked five years of operation.

He described Air Peace as a multi-country airline, and expressed gratitude to stakeholders that have supported the airline since its inception.

“It has been five years of steady progress, and we are reiterating our commitment to the safety and comfort of our passengers,” Onyema said.

The airline celebrated its 5th anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved inflight refreshments.

Chief Operating Officer Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide explained that the airline decided to celebrate with passengers because it recognises that customers are the reason for its existence.

“Without customers, there will be no Air Peace; passengers are a key part of the airline’s success story, and must be celebrated,” said Olajide.

“The past five years have been laden with challenges but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us, and we owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude.

“Air Peace now has 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer. From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22 routes, our customers have consistently supported us, and now we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline.

“In the area of economic empowerment, Air Peace has employed over 3,000 Nigerians, while the CEO keeps executing rare corporate philanthropy.

“Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination.

“We assure the flying public of better days ahead, as we also promise to continue improving our delivery of safe and comfortable flights, and will continue to work harmoniously with all relevant stakeholders to drive the growth of Nigeria’s aviation,” Olajide said.