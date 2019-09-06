One of Nigeria’s major carriers, Air Peace, has warned citizens living in South Africa to be beware of scammers who are taking advantage of the xenophobic attacks by collecting money from Nigerians for their return to the country.

Reacting to a mail it received from a Nigerian liv- ing in South Africa, who said that some persons were demanding $1000 from those who wish to be evacuated, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said the airline is offering free flights and warned them against falling victim to fraudsters.