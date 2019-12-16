Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to expose corrupt leaders in the north with concrete, verifiable evidences if any further action is taken against the Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema.

Kanu said it was a brazen display of hypocrisy for prominent people from southern Nigeria, especially those from the South East and South-South to be haunted with corruption charges as if all the leaders in the north were saints.

Kanu, who made the declaration in his broadcast on Radio Biafra aired live on Saturday night, claimed he was in possession of concrete evidence of all the “corrupt leaders” in the northern part of the country and would expose them to the world if Onyema was further witchhunted.

“I said I am waiting for them to do something to Allen Onyema, then we will remind the world the number of corrupt people you have in the north and in Yoruba land and then everybody will be investigated. And you know IPOB, once we start, we don’t stop until something comes out of it. You think that the reputation of Nigeria is bad. We will make it worse. Let them try it,” Kanu vowed.