Air Senegal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eight Airbus’ A220 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Ibrahima Kane, said the planes would allow the airline to fly routes to Europe and West Africa when deliveries start in 2021.

