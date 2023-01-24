From John Adams, Minna

Airstrike from an unidentified fighter jet has killed unspecified number of the Joint Security TaskForce at Galkogo community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the men of the Joint Security TaskForce were on patrol in the area.

They were said to have been mistaken for bandits, even when the villagers said there was no any threat in the area of bandits attack in recent time except for communities around Munya local government area.

The number of the security men killed by the airstrike could not be ascertained as the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that two Hilux Vans were seeing evacuating the bodies to Minna at about 4:00pm where they were deposited at IBB Specialized hospital in Minna, the state capital.

The commander of the Security TaskForce .who was serious injured by the airstrike is also receiving treatment at undisclosed government medical facility in Minna.

It was further gathered from a source close to Galkogo community that due to the unfortunate incident, the other members of the Joint TaskForce have moved out of the community with all their belongings.

Consequently, all members of Galkogo community and its environs have fled their homes for fear of being attacked by the bandits.

It could be recalled that a similar incident two years ago, led to the death of no fewer than 11 soldiers and 19 mobile policemen in Erena community in the same Shiroro local government area.

Meanwhile both the state government and the state police command are yet to issue a statement on the latest development.