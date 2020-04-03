The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has set new guidelines for the prevention of infection at all the traffic control units in Nigeria.

The document that contains the set of guidelines was signed by NATCA’s national president, Abayomi Agoro, and enumerates measures that the traffic control department would take to ensure the safety of all the workers.

Though the Federal Government had ordered the shutting down of airports, some essential flight operations are still being carried out. The new guidelines stipulates among other issues, that heads of department should draw up rosters that would ensure that no more than 50 percent of staff across all cadres work daily in rotation so that there would be a manageable number of staff at any given time.

“Considering the structure and design of the ATC working environment that requires temperature, noise and ventilation restriction, it is advised that the ATC management at each facility reviews and restructures its duty roster to reduce the number of air traffic controllers that will be on duty at any given time to a manageable number. If possible, there should not be more than 50 percent of the normal staff requirement in multi unit structure.

“All heads of departments are advised to draw up rosters that would ensure that no more than 50 percent of staff across all cadres work daily in rotation while the order lasts, thus ensuring that most staff come to work not more than twice a week but preferably, once a week.

“All units conducting trainings are to cease except where such trainings can be conducted in a manner that will permit keeping the recommended distance between the trainer and the trainee or where there is ability to remotely monitor, in case the need for intervention has arisen. “ATC’s should exercise caution during physical contacts when working in teams during traffic coordination and not to talk directly facing each other. Visits to all units are hereby put on hold until further notice, except those that are COVID-19 solution related and in emergency situations.