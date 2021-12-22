(NAN)

Vanguard for the Safety of Air Travellers (VAFAT), a non-governmental organisation in the Nigerian aviation industry, on Tuesday, advised airline operators to stick to operational guidelines to ensure the safety of travellers.

This advice is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Magnus Mezie-Obi and Ms Zainab Abdulmumuni, National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary, respectively.

The group noted that the major concern of any air traveller was safety.

VAFAT urged airline operators to continue to have passenger safety as a topmost priority at all times.

It implored travellers to desist from mounting undue pressure and physical abuse on pilots and their crew to ensure that the latter group fly with sound minds which were necessary for passengers’ safety.

“It has come to the knowledge of VATAT that some passengers have formed the habit of mounting undue pressure on pilots and crew members to fly, even when they have been duly informed that weather is bad and that the planes have not been cleared by authorities to take off.

“We view this as the greatest act of irresponsibility, wickedness and lack of respect for human lives.

“All over the world, the major concern of any traveller is safety. In the case of air travellers, time to take off and time to land is the most crucial moment.

“Air travel, though fast and pleasurable, is the most delicate means of movement for man as any slightest infraction can lead to a disaster of unimaginable losses,’’ the group pointed out.

VAFAT praised the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, and the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the current good health of the nation’s aviation industry and airspace.

“We wish to commend the Minister of Aviation for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other International Civil Aviation Regulatory Authorities which has resulted in Nigerian airline operators getting fair deals in the global industry.

“We also commend NCAA for insisting that airlines operate in line with strict guidelines, especially in terms of age, health and condition of planes and pilots experience.