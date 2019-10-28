Two Nigerian women clubs, Air Warriors and MFM Queens of Lagos will not be participating in the FIBA zone 3 Women Club Championship elimination series, having been handed automatic tickets to the 2019 FIBA Africa Club championship to be played in December.

According to a memo from the FIBA Africa zone 3 office headed by Col Sam Ahmedu (rtd), the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League winners, Air Warriors of Abuja and MFM Queens alongside Energie Club of Cotonou had qualified for the final round.

Air Warriors, who made their debut in the women’s league were crowned the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Champions after a 55-53 points victory against MFM Queens in the final.

The Abuja based side became the first women’s club to win the league in its first year, while also setting a record of being the first Savannah Conference side to win the league, which had been largely dominated by First Bank of Lagos with 9 titles.