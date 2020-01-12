Paul Erewuba

Air Warriors Basketball club chairman, Solademi Abdulmajid Oladimeji says he is not done with the feat set by his ladies, declaring that the team’s management is doing everything to raise the bar in women basketball.

“We are prepared to raise the basketball bar when the new season starts as we are working out things to add a mix of entertainment into women basketball in Nigeria as our little contribution to support what the Nigeria Basketball Federation is doing.

“We are also setting up an academy for the purpose of grooming our own players from tender ages and nurture them into Air Warriors.”

Oladimeji, who bemoaned his team’s inability to attend the 2019 FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women in Cairo, Egypt noted that such ugly incident will not repeat itself in future if the Warriors get another opportunity to represent Nigeria, as management is doing everything possible to attract corporate sponsorship.

“It was very painful to the entire team that we couldn’t make it to Egypt to represent Nigeria at the biggest club championship for women club after putting everything to become champions of the Nigeria league but going forward we want to assure our teeming fans and the entire basketball family that such will not repeat itself should we have another opportunity to represent our great country.

He advised Nigerians not to entertain any doubt in the ability of the Tigress who have stayed unbeaten since 2017 in Africa.

The Nigerian women will attempt a return to the basketball event of the Olympics after missing out in the last three editions when they confront reigning World Cup holder USA, Mozambique and host Serbia from February 6th to 9th in Belgrade.

“Nigeria stands a very good chance of picking one of the two remaining spots from the qualifiers since the USA have qualified automatically leaving Nigeria, Mozambique and Serbia to battle for the two remaining twoslots.”

He however, cautioned against complacency on the part of the ladies as it is the desire of every country and players to become an Olympian which he describes as lifetime achievement for individuals.