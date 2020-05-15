Olakunle Olafioye

Airboy is back with a whole new sound and a brand new record label. After amicably parting ways with his former label, Aquila Records, Airboy has diligently been releasing music with his new venture, Oladips Records, a label owned by renowned entrepreneur Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his lovely wife Mrs. Christinah Omoshagba. The duo is set to take the sound waves by storm.

Airboy set a new pace by listing mega South African producers Bali and Musa Keys to provide a vibe with the ‘ampiano’ song – “DANCE”. The new flavor is a nice change, delivering a smooth melody that will definitely make the body rock.

With the drop of this anticipated single, Oladips Records has positioned itself as a frontline music imprint. The “Dance” contest has just been launched across social media space via @AirboyRado1 on Instagram for a song that is tipped to be number 1 in the country in the days ahead.

Stream “Dance” online Now !