Cucumber crooner, Airboy, has finally unveiled his long-awaited song, Dance. Discussions about the dark-skinned singer’s new song had dominated social media in the last one week with heightened expectations following his disclosure to hit the airwaves with a bang. ‘Dance’, according to the singer, delivers a smooth melody that provides electrifying vibe with ampiano.

Airboy recently got signed to Oladips Records, a well organised music company owned by renowned South African businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his wife Mrs. Christianah Omoshagba.

Airboy described ‘Dance’ has “one song that’s got the capacity to pull down the roofs of club houses.”

And, if there’s one prayer point that might be on the lips of Airboy at this very time, it probably would be a prayer for the re-opening of clubs and social events across the globe, as many artistes have been confined to social media doing one form of promo work or the other. But it is also interesting to see just how well some artistes have intelligently navigated the rough terrain, no thanks to the pandemic, just to stay upbeat and retain their fan base at different levels.

Airboy’s music imprint, Oladips Records, has assembled a team of experienced hands in the showbiz sector to further reposition the singer for a massive industry take-over in the weeks and months ahead.

Individuals like Lawal ‘Kinglabiii’ Razaq and Sylvia Nzeakor of Sylective Music have been hired to work with the imprint for the sole aim of bringing about a dramatic turnaround that can aid and quicken the repositioning of Airboy’s brand as one of the top five within the Naija afro music circle.