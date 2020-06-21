Olakunle Olafioye

Barely a month after the unveiling of his much highly anticipated song, ‘Airboy has sent social media into frenzy with ‘Dance’ challenge.

The Nigerian born singer who released his ‘Dance’ song recently on Oladips Records is currently sailing smoothly with the Amapiano-laced song.

A peep into his activities on social media, particularly on Instagram, signals a heavy traffic with music lovers and fans from different countries flooding his page on Instagram with challenge videos that come with all forms of creativity and fun.

Another interesting angle to this is the fact that apart from fans, not a few artistes have expressed their admiration for the Cucumber crooner’s latest studio work. One of such artistes is Afro Inspirational rap artiste, Quiz.

Quiz who released his debut EP “Based On Grace” last year 2019 has been on a constant rise as he recently put out a classical body of work titled “PEACE” in February 2020, a collaborative effort with UK-Based Singer Naffymar.

Quiz described Airboy as one of the few artistes to look out for even in the year 2021 and revealed his plan to drop a follow up Afrobeat dance track produced by fast-rising producer, Sparkzxy. The song, which according to him, features K3ndrick of peaceville records, is said to be released in July this year to his teaming fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Airboy is concluding plans with his label boss and other team mates for the release of the official visuals for his ‘Dance’ song. One of such members helping him to tidy up on this is Sylvia Sylective. Airboy is signed to Oladips Records.