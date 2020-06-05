Olakunle Olafioye

Barely a week after releasing his Ampiano ‘Dance’ single, Airboy has continued to receive international acceptance as his latest effort continues to receive applause from the likes of Canada-based Nigeria’s veteran Disc Jockey, DJ Waxxy.

Waxxy was reportedly spotted few days ago on the streets of Canada, dancing and feeling excited with the “joro jara…jara joro” laced song by Airboy.

This development, many believe is a clear indication that DJ Waxxy could be throwing his full weight behind Airboy’s music.

The dark-skinned frontline DJ is reputed for supporting talents from his Nigerian root. This he demonstrated so well while residing in South Africa, before moving to Canada.