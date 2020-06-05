Olakunle Olafioye
Barely a week after releasing his Ampiano ‘Dance’ single, Airboy has continued to receive international acceptance as his latest effort continues to receive applause from the likes of Canada-based Nigeria’s veteran Disc Jockey, DJ Waxxy.
Waxxy was reportedly spotted few days ago on the streets of Canada, dancing and feeling excited with the “joro jara…jara joro” laced song by Airboy.
This development, many believe is a clear indication that DJ Waxxy could be throwing his full weight behind Airboy’s music.
The dark-skinned frontline DJ is reputed for supporting talents from his Nigerian root. This he demonstrated so well while residing in South Africa, before moving to Canada.
Aside from DJ Waxxy, afro music lovers resident in other parts of the world including France, UK, and even Kenya in East Africa, have equally been turning in challenge videos of Airboy’s new amapiano ‘Dance’ song, this, some analysts have described as a clear testament to the artiste’s readiness for a clean sweep in an industry as challenging and competitive as the Nigerian music industry.
Airboy recently got signed to Oladips Records, a well structured music imprint owned by seasoned South African businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his wife. The official video for the song is tipped to drop any moment from now, according to Lawal “Kinglabiii” Razaq, an insider operative with the record label
