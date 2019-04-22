The Board of Airbus SE has announced the appointment of Guillaume Faury as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing outgoing CEO Tom Enders.

Airbus announced last October that its Board of Directors had selected Faury, previously President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, as its next CEO.

“I’m pleased to welcome Guillaume Faury to the Board and am confident that as CEO he will successfully guide Airbus into the next decade,” said Denis Ranque, Chairman of the Airbus Board of Directors.

“It’s a real privilege to take over as Airbus CEO and lead this outstanding company into the 2020s. I would like to thank the Board and shareholders for their trust. I look forward to working with our great teams and shaping the Airbus of tomorrow, to better serve our customers, increase our competitiveness, and grow in a sustainable way, “said the new CEO, Guillaume Faury.