Ethiopian Airlines Group, has been honoured by Airbus, the largest global aircraft manufacturer, with an award for the unique agility and resilience the airline displayed amid the Covid-19 global crisis. In reaction to the award, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group CEO remarked, “We at Ethiopian are immensely delighted that one of the top companies in the world, Airbus, has recognized the efforts of the management and employees of Ethiopian Airlines unique agility and resilience amid the Covid-19 global crisis. We were there when the world needed us most. I would like to express my gratitude to the over 17,000 hardworking Ethiopian employees and management team.” Mr. Hadi Akoum, Airbus Vice President Sales Africa and Levant Customer Affairs on his part said, “This is to express the admiration of Airbus executive management and all Airbus employees for the unbelievable achievement of Ethiopian Airlines in this unprecedented epidemic. While other airlines were just trying to figure out what to do, Ethiopia Airlines was aggressively pressing ahead finding solution, creating solution converting their passenger aircraft to freighters. Ethiopian Airlines is the first one to do it on Airbus A350 and continue to fly and create even new business. This is something unique all over the world. Today, Ethiopian Airlines is able to maintain the operation of all fleet where others are at 10 percent of their capability, and many airlines have just simply gone bankrupt and people have lost their jobs. This has been done because of the visionary leadership, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam. Ethiopian Airlines today is showing the example to the whole world in resilience and visionary thinking of the leadership. It is a real admiration that we express at Airbus for your leadership and for Ethiopian Airlines Employees.” Ethiopian Airlines is the first global airline that converted A350 passenger aircraft to cargo to transport the much needed medical supplies to combat the spread of Covid-19. The Airline is now operating 16 A350 aircraft in its network.