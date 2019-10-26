The Holy Book says let us not become weary in doing good for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Businessman and owner of Air Peace, Allen Ifeanyichukwu Onyema, he is the Nigeria’s man of the moment. His singular action of rescuing hundreds of distraught Nigerians in South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks recently has unarguably made him Nigeria’s most respected and loved personality in 2019.

This patriotic and selfless act has earned the suave lawyer praises and honours including a landmark session at the Green Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly. But that’s not enough as come December 8, his collective societal endorsement shall be reaffirmed with a great recognition at the 14th edition of the Ikeja City Awards. The award organisers have announced the 55-years-old businessman, the first winner of its special recognition category of Man Of Peace and Lover of Humanity Award. He will be honoured with a special plaque and certificate at a ceremony that will be attended by the crème of Nigerian social establishment.

Unknown to many, he loves peace and has been working silently to promote it both in Nigeria and abroad. He is on the executive board of The Global Nonviolence Conference Series Inc. USA, with notable world leaders like Dr. Andrew Young and Suarez Ramos as members. By the appointment on the board which was confirmed in April 2007, he became the second African ever to be so appointed to the global body. The airline boss initiated, organised and held with the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the First Nigeria forever project in 2005 – a project geared towards the promotion of broad nationalism as against ethnic nationalism. His works of peace particularly in the area of transforming the restive youths of the Niger Delta region has earned him several national and international honours and recognition.