By Chinelo Obogo

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has condemned attacks on airline staff and facilities at the various airports by passengers over flight delays or cancellation, saying its members will no longer allow the attacks to go on unrestrained.

In a statement, the association said it feels the pain and frustration of travelers over delayed or canceled flights due to the disruptions such bring to their plans, but that no airline deliberately delays or cancels flights because the aircraft is meant to be in the air and not on ground, which is a huge loss to operators and impacts negatively on the nation’s economy.

It further said that airline staff have rights and can use available legal means to enforce those rights and seek redress, and that going forward, members may have to explore the legal option.

“Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has observed with serious concern, the trend of violent attacks on airline staff and facilities at the various airports by passengers over flight delays or cancellation.

“We are concerned that these violent attacks have gone on unrestrained across major airports across the country and therefore, strongly, and without equivocation, condemn them and call for immediate cessation.

“We feel the pain and frustration of travelers over delayed or cancelled flights due to the disruptions such bring to their plans, and make good to remind the travelling public that no airline operator deliberately delays or cancels flights because the aircraft is meant to be in the air and not on ground.