The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has put in place measures to forestall the accumulation of new debts from airlines.

This was as Mr Samuel Adurogboye, the general manager, public affairs at NCAA, said airlines’ indebtedness to NCAA has risen to over N10 billion in recent years.

He said old debts owed by airlines were defrayed a little by ensuring that defaulters show evidence of payment before services are rendered.

The debts he said accrued from the five percent ticket and cargo sales charges collected by airlines in trust for regulators.

The ticket sales charges (TSC) is a charge collected for aviation agencies by the airlines in trust, to be remitted to government coffers.

“However, we have put up a system that prevents emergence of new debts with systems automation, ” Adurogboye said.

“The old debts are being defrayed little by way of ensuring that the defaulters show evidence of payment before services are rendered.

“We applied appropriate sanctions whenever there is an infraction as a deterrent and to prevent a re-occurrence.

“NCAA is working hard to ensure that the airlines are operating safely in and out of our airspace.”