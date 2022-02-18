One year of operations

Passenger airlift

We have been able to unite between 250,000 to 300,000 people in the last one year and to the glory of God, they have all taken off and landed safely. We have also grown our location from regions to regions, cities to cities. Today, we are covering South West, South East, South South and the Federal Capital Territory 9FCT), Abuja. Right now, we are in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Osubi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Enugu and Owerri. I may not know how it has been in the past, but some of the friends and colleagues in the industry have been saying this is commend- able.

But, we are not dwelling on what we have been able to achieve, we have an eye on the future. By this time next year, we intend to cover the entire six geo-political regions of this country. And for that to happen, we will be increas- ing our fleet and at the same time, expanding our workforce. We have set a big task for ourselves that within a few months, we would have started our regional flights; West Africa and hopefully, by this time next year, we would have grown to some other countries of Africa beyond the region. These we intend to achieve despite the difficult operating environment.

Difficult business environment

The industry has witnessed a lot of inconsistencies in the past one year. For our first ever flight, we paid N190 per litre for aviation fuel, but as at today, aviation fuel has risen to N400 per litre. The least ticket we sold a year ago was N23, 000 when aviation fuel was N190 and the official rate of naira to a dollar then was N340, but to- day, if forex is available, it is N450 but when it is not available, the alternative market is N570 to a dollar. Despite this, you can still buy your ticket at N20, 000 to N21, 000 and what this means is that as long as all the airlines are buying from the same market and selling tickets at the current rates, any ticket that you buy is being subsidised by the airlines. Why did I say this? Aviation fuel, depending on the aircraft type you are flying, could take up to about 30 to 40 per cent of your cost components. As you know, for every ticket you sell, you give five percent of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), you have other deductions to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and to other airport owners. As a matter of fact, by the time you remove these deductions from the N20, 000 that you charge, you have to use your money to take care of other operational needs.